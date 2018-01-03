Asus ProArt PQ22UC and ZenScreen Go MB16AP expand mobile vistas

The market for PC laptops includes entries with large, high-resolution displays, but sometimes even a built-in 17.3" 4K panel just isn't enough. At last year's CES, Razer showed off its Project Valkyrie triple-screen prototype laptop, but Asus' two-pronged approach to the mobile screen space conundrum is a bit more practical. Those needing lots of pixels and professional-grade color accuracy should cast their eyes at the company's OLED ProArt PQ22UC, while those that need improved portability can check out the ZenScreen Go MB16AP with its built-in battery.

The ProArt PQ22UC has a 21.6" OLED panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. Asus says the display's 10-bit panel offers 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and comes pre-calibrated to let professionals do their color-sensitive work without any additional configuration. The screen has a detachable stand that can be folded flat for increased portability.

The display connects over a Micro HDMI or USB Type-C jack. The manufacturer pitches the 2.2-lb. (1 kg), color-calibrated, 204-DPI display as a lightweight alternative to lugging around hard copies of documents and other media. Asus claims the PQ22UC has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 0.1-ms pixel response times, both reasonable figures since we're talking an OLED panel.

Users looking for increased portability and a presumably more palatable price can check out the ZenScreen Go MB16AP, a 15.6" "IPS-type" panel with a more pedestrian 1920x1080 resolution. The big addition to the MB16AP is the built-in 7800-mAh lithium-ion battery pack, which Asus says is good for four hours of use. The pack supports reverse charging, so it can top off an attached laptop or Android device. If the integrated battery is depleted, it can also tap the host device for power.

The only input on the MB16AP is a USB Type-C connector, but that is enough to get it to work with a Windows PC or an Android device. The integrated stand does double duty as a case. Road warriors seeking to decrease the mass and volume of their portable setup even further can leave the case-stand at home and use a strategically-placed nook on the back of the screen to prop up the panel with a pen or pencil.

Asus wasn't ready to talk about the pricing or availability of the ProArt PQ22UC or the ZenScreen Go MB16AP, but the manufacturer might have more to say on the matter at CES next week. We imagine the MB16AP will ring in at a somewhat higher price than the battery-free $250 ZenScreen MB16AC.