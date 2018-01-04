VESA announces DP8K cable certification for high-res displays

Remember that 8K display from the other day? Driving such a display can be difficult simply due to the challenge of sending a signal to it. Recent revisions of the DisplayPort standard are up to the task, but you'll need quality cables to keep signal integrity. Finding those cables should be a bit easier soon, at least. The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) just announced a new DP8K certification for existing cables that marks them as ready for high-throughput connections.

Specifically, the DP8K certification indicates that the cables are compatible with DisplayPort High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) mode. HBR3 was introduced with DisplayPort 1.3 and is the fastest mode available for DisplayPort connections. Using HBR3, a single cable can carry an 8K video stream at 60 Hz, or multiple 4K streams at the same refresh rate. HBR3 is required to display bandwidth-intensive 4K HDR content without using display stream compression, or to run those displays at high refresh rates.

DP8K cables will come in standard DisplayPort and Mini DisplayPort form factors, as well as USB Type-C form. VESA says that cables certified for USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) should also support DisplayPort's HBR3 when used with DisplayPort Alternate Mode for USB Type-C. Right now, that sort of connection is limited to a single 4K HDR display, or an 8K display at 30 Hz. The cables should be ready for higher-bandwidth modes over USB Type-C when they arrive, though.