National Spaghetti Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:30 PM on January 4, 2018


Fun fact, it's also National Trivia Day, but that's harder to find an image for.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Plextor M9Pe 512GB M2 NVMe SSD review @ Guru3D
  2. NZXT H700i case review @ KitGuru
  3. Tesoro GRAM SE Spectrum keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  4. NZXT H700i case review @ ThinkComputers

Games and VR

  1. Random: Twitch streamer accidentally sets new Tetris world record @ Nintendo Life
  2. How many times would you watch a Battlegrounds movie in the theater? @ Quarter To Three
  3. Bad North is a gorgeous tactical roguelite @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Making solar cells @ HackADay
  2. Why Sony's Trinitron tubes were the best @ HackADay
  3. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket stands tall on the launchpad @ New Atlas
  4. It takes 17 hours for an image to burn in on the iPhone X, test shows @ Ars Technica
  5. Is the $850,000 price tag for a blindness-curing gene therapy a sign of future medical costs? @ New Atlas (pretty interesting read)

Tech news and culture

  1. Ajit Pai's FCC is still editing the net neutrality repeal order @ Ars Technica
  2. Ajit Pai backs out of planned CES 2018 appearance @ Slashdot
  3. Dronestagram's stunning photo collection places nature firmly in focus @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Going to the source for a sacred Italian cheese @ nytimes.com
  2. Ducky Pocket RGB Mechanical Number Pad Calculator review @ Legit Reviews
  3. Meet "raw" water—ludicrously-priced unfiltered water with random bacteria @ Ars Technica (counting this as cheese)
