Lenovo's refreshed ThinkPads are lighter and thinner than ever

Lenovo's taking the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as an opportunity to introduce a complete refresh of the Thinkpad laptop series. CES doesn't actually start until next week, but Lenovo's already showing its hand. Updated ThinkPad X- and T-series models are complemented with an all-new ThinkPad L series.

All of the new models have a few things in common. Lenovo's swapped out the CPUs in all the machines for eighth-generation Intel Core chips. The company doesn't say it, but in this context that means Kaby Lake-R quad-core, eight-thread units. Lenovo's also moved to USB Type-C charging for all of its ThinkPads in this latest line-up. In a change sure to please privacy advocates, Lenovo's new laptops include physical shutters to cover up the built-in webcams.

The new ThinkPad X models are the X280 and the X380 Yoga. Lenovo says the X280 is 20% lighter and 15% thinner than the X270 that came before it. As you'd expect, the X380 Yoga is a convertible model, and it includes an Active Pen and Windows Hello support. Both models support Rapid Charge, and Lenovo says you can juice up the laptops to 80% in an hour. The company claims that a fully-charged X280 will last for 16.6 hours, while the convertible X380 Yoga gets a 13.6 hours figure.

Over in the corporate-focused ThinkPad T family, we have the T480, the T480s, and the T580. Lenovo's release is extremely short on details, but it does say that these models will have discrete graphics options available, and that the T580 will have a 4K display option. With extended batteries, Lenovo says that the new ThinkPad Ts can offer up to 27 hours of runtime. T480s are particularly lightweight and come in under 3 lb (1.36 kg)—pretty light for business laptops.

The ThinkPad L series has been completely replaced this time around. The ThinkPad L380, L380 Yoga, L480, and L580 are billed as mainstream value laptops. The series includes models with 13", 14", and 15" displays, with multi-touch functionality as an optional extra. The ThinkPad L580 will apparently have an option for discrete graphics from AMD, too.

Lenovo's also releasing a 10" detachable 2-in-1, simply called the Lenovo Tablet 10. It'll run Windows 10 on a "Celeron N series" CPU—most likely a relative of the Gemini Lake-based Celeron N4000 if we were to guess. The Tablet 10 will include a fingerprint reader, a rechargeable pen, and LTE support. Lenovo says its battery will last up to 9 hours, too.

Finally, there's a new ThinkPad docking station. The ThinkPad Ultra Docking Station will accept "most 12, 14, and 15-inch ThinkPads," and it has a simple slide-to-connect design. Lenovo says it provides "complete connectivity options," but the company declined to elaborate on exactly what those might be.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X280 will start at $999, and the X380 Yoga will start at $1459. The company prices the ThinkPad T480 at $989, the T480s at $1269, and the T580 at $1079. In the L-series ThinkPads, the L380 will start at $449, the L380 Yoga will start at $449, the L480 will start from $779, and the L580 will run you at least $769. Lenovo's 10" tablet hasn't been priced yet, but the docking station will come in three forms: Basic 90W for $199, Pro 135W for $249, and Ultra 135W for $299. All of this hardware should be available later this month.