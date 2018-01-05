Lenovo ThinkVision P32u offers Thunderbolt 3 daisy-chaining

Some of us start off a new year with a renewed commitment to exercising at the gym. Lenovo is starting off 2018 by enticing professionals with a new pair of displays. The larger ThinkVision P32u offers brilliant colors and Thunderbolt 3 daisychaining, while the ThinkVision X24 may attract more than a few glances with its ultra-thin design.

The ThinkVision P32u has a 32" IPS panel with a 3840x2160 resolution. The display covers 99.5% of the Adobe RGB color space, exceeding the sRGB gamut that's typically used to compare color reproduction. The P32u's 300 cd/m² brightness, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 6-ms gray-to-gray response time don't particularly stand out, but its connectivity options could be its killer feature. Not only does the monitor have Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2, and HDMI 2.0 inputs, it also has a Thunderbolt 3 output that can be used to daisychain the P32u to other Thunderbolt 3 devices. It also offers a USB 3.0 hub with four ports (one of which supports charging), and a detachable stand with height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustments.

The ThinkVision X24's specs aren't nearly so extravagant as those of the P32u, but the display is remarkably thin. In a 4-mm chassis with 1.1-mm bezels, Lenovo fits a 23.8" IPS panel. The X24 has a resolution of 1920x1080 and covers 96% of the sRGB color space. It'll accept HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 signals, and has an adjustable chrome stand that complements a metal rear panel.

Lenovo plans to make the ThinkVision X24 available within the month for $249. Interested buyers will have to wait a bit longer for the ThinkVision P32u, which will debut in March for $1349.