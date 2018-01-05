Adata debuts new SX8200 SSDs and Spectrix memory kits at CES

When we checked in with Adata last summer, the company made it clear that it was focusing on M.2 and PCIe storage, potentially even phasing out SATA drives. The collection of hardware that Adata will show off at this year's CES demonstrates the company's focus on contemporary and upcoming form factors. Adata has a variety of new products to show off, including SX8200 M.2 SSDs, a next-generation small form factor (NGSFF) SSD, and new Spectrix memory modules.

On paper, the SX8200 M.2 SSD looks like a serious upgrade to the SX6000 that's currently on the market. Buoyed by support for the latest NVMe 1.3 standard and 64-layer 3D NAND, the SX8200 offers sequential read speeds up to 3200 MB/s and write speeds up to 1700 MB/s.

Adata is being coy about details, but it's also is working on a line of SSDs that uses a form factor proposed by Samsung last year at the Flash Memory Summit. Called the Next Generation Small Form Factor (NGSFF), it uses the same connector as M.2 drives, but is 8.5 mm wider and 0.5 mm thicker. That extra space enables large capacities and allows the drives to be hot-swappable.

Adata also has some new XPG memory products in the works. Its Spectrix D60RGB DDR4 memory modules push speeds up to 4600 MT/s underneath a colorful heatsink. The company's also bringing the bling to the SO-DIMM market with its Spectrix DS40 DDR4 memory. While there aren't that many (or any?) laptops capable of showing off RGB-LED-bedazzled memory kits, Adata thinks there's a Mini-ITX motherboard or two out there that's in need of a bit of color.

Adata hasn't yet released pricing or availability information on any of these products, but it's likely that we'll know more after the big CES show that kicks off next week.