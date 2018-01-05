|
Most commented stories
The two latest vendors to react to what may be some of the most wide-ranging computer security flaws ever found are Apple and Nvidia. Both companies have released statements about the exploits, information about affected hardware, and their plans for dealing with these infosec disasters. If you're impatient, the short version is that both Apple and Nvidia either have fixes in place already or are planning to release them posthaste.
Nvidia isn't a company you probably think of when you think of "CPUs", but the company's graphics processors are apparently impacted in some way by the security holes. The guys in green don't go into great detail, but have released a security bulletin saying that its GPU drivers are "potentially affected" by two of the three variant attacks. Nvidia lists those same two variants as possibly problematic for the Shield TV and Shield tablet in separate bulletins. The company says that a new driver in the R390 branch should be available next week for most of its graphics products, while the Shield devices should have a mitigating Experience update by the end of the month.
For its part, Apple remarks that it already has fixes in place for Meltdown. Curiously, even though Meltdown is believed to be limited to Intel CPUs at this time, Apple says that it has mitigations for Meltdown in iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2 alongside macOS 10.13.2. On the other hand, Spectre—which is both more difficult to exploit and to mitigate—will require a separate update "in the coming days." Apple says it expects the performance impact of these updates to be "less than 2.5%" in the worst case.
|Samsung upgrades the Notebook 7 Spin with an eighth-gen Core i5
|0
|ASRock X399M Taichi squishes Threadripper into microATX
|3
|Adata debuts new SX8200 SSDs and Spectrix memory kits at CES
|4
|Apple and Nvidia detail Meltdown and Spectre fixes
|7
|Scaling Raven Ridge with David Kanter: The TR Podcast 191
|5
|Lenovo ThinkVision P32u offers Thunderbolt 3 daisy-chaining
|2
|Intel Titan Ridge Thunderbolt controllers look to the future and the past
|7
|New Intel patches promise immunity to Meltdown and Spectre attacks
|63
|Lenovo's refreshed ThinkPads are lighter and thinner than ever
|14
|Spectre is really quite brilliant. It looks like they've figured out a way to get malicious JIT-compiled JavaScript to "read" arbitrary locations in t...
|+55