ASRock X399M Taichi squishes Threadripper into microATX

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper is a big mamma-jamma. The TR4 socket retention assembly itself takes up a bit over 14 square inches of space on the board. Four DDR4 memory channels and all of their associated traces add to that large footprint. ASRock's X399M Taichi is the first motherboard that manages to squeeze Threadripper's 16-core, 32-thread goodness into the microATX form factor. The small TR4 mobo has four DDR4 DIMM slots and three full-speed PCIe x16 slots.

The X399M Taichi feeds the CPU with an 11-phase voltage regulation circuit that gathers power through the 24-pin ATX connector and an eight-pin EPS 12V connector. Builders will be able to connect plenty of storage devices thanks to a full set of SATA ports, a U.2 connector, and three M.2 slots. The board also packs two integrated Gigabit Ethernet controllers, as well as some form of built-in Wi-Fi. The main sacrifice to the altar of compactness appears to be a reduction in the number of DDR4 memory slots from the eight typically seen on full-size X399 boards to four.

ASRock didn't provide any pricing or availability information for the X399M Taichi, but the company did say the board will be on display at its CES booth in Las Vegas later this month. We suspect the new motherboard will carry a price tag a bit higher than the $340 that ASRock is asking for the Taichi X399 ATX mobo.