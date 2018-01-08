Acer refreshes its Swift, Nitro, Spin and Chromebook ranges

Acer sells a wide variety of notebooks at any given time, so it's no surprise that the company announced a number of new models at CES this year. Headling the list is the Swift 7, an ultra-thin notebook with 4G LTE connectivity. The company also tipped its hand about a number of affordable notebooks that will be released in the coming months.

Acer calls the Swift 7 the thinnest notebook in the world. At 0.4" (9 mm) thin, it's certainly a slim package, yet it still manages to house one of Intel's seventh-generation Core i7 processors and a battery that'll keep the machine going for a purported 10 hours. In addition to 802.11ac WiFi with 2x2-MIMO support, the Swift 7 also offers 4G LTE connectivity through an Intel XMM modem. The Swift 7 has a 256 GB PCIe SSD, 8 GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 14" 1920x1080 IPS display. Acer wraps up this hardware in an aluminum unibody chassis.

Acer is adding some more options to its Nitro 5 lineup. Launched last summer, these 15.6" notebooks provide the essentials for PC gaming at an affordable price. The lineup will now include options powered by AMD's Ryzen mobile processors and Radeon RX 560 graphics cards. Nitro 5 notebooks have a 1920x1080 IPS display and a distinctive laser-textured top cover. Storage duties are handled by an SSD up to 512 GB. Connectivity options include USB Type-C and HDMI 2.0 ports, and 802.11ac WiFi with 2x2 MIMO support.

The Spin 3 is a versatile notebook powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core processor. It won't game quite as capably as the Nitro 5, but it should offer 12 hours of battery life, and its hinges allow the display to rotate 360°. It has a 14" display with 1920x1080 IPS panel.

Finally, Acer is also updating its line of Chromebooks with the new Chromebook 11. Acer says the new model will be only 0.7" thick (18.2 mm) and will provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The notebook's fanless design should keep its Celeron processor cool with minimal noise. Notably, the Chromebook 11 has two USB Type-C ports and will fully support the Google Play store at launch. The machine has 4 GB of RAM, 16 GB or 32 GB of eMMC storage, and it will be available with touch or non-touch displays.

All of these laptops will be available in the next few months. The Swift 7 will debut in March for $1699, while the new Nitro 5 notebooks will appear in May with a starting price of $799. The Spin 3 will make it market in February for $599. The Chromebook 11 will appear on North American shelves in April for $249, and in the Europe and Middle-East regions in March for €249.