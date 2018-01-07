Nvidia BFGDs take low-lag G-Sync gaming to the biggest screen in the house

Nvidia's G-Sync tech powers smooth PC gaming experiences on desktop gaming monitors, and its Shield Android TV set-top box delivers gaming and streaming content to the big screen using a powerful SoC. It's only natural, then, that the company is announcing an initiative to bring PC gaming, G-Sync, big screens, and Shield-powered entertainment together in the living room.

Called BFGD, for Big Format Gaming Displays, these 65" 4K screens offer HDR support and 120-Hz variable refresh rates. Their full-array local-dimming backlights promise 1000-nit peak brightness levels, and quantum-dot enhancement films in those backlights promise full reproduction of the DCI P3 color gamut for rich color with cutting-edge content.

Although BFGDs have an Android TV set-top box built in for video streaming and games alike, Nvidia hammers home the point that BFGDs are ideal for PC gaming on a giant canvas, thanks to both G-Sync tech and especially low input latency—comparable to that of a G-Sync desktop monitor. The company didn't talk milliseconds, but it does claim that the average TV has over three times the input latency of PC monitors and BFGDs.

Finally, the company notes that when it's time to grab some popcorn and watch a movie on BFGDs with the built-in Shield, that device will use G-Sync to ensure that the content being played rolls by at its intended frame rate with no interpolation, be that at 24 Hz, 48 Hz, 23.976 Hz for broadcast media, or practically any other source frame rate.

Nvidia is working with Asus, Acer, and HP to deliver the first BFGDs later this year. We'll be visiting Asus' suite at CES this week and hope to catch a glimpse of the company's BFGD there. Stay tuned for more details.