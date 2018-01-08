Asus ROG Swift PG65 is a big honkin' 4K 120 Hz display

Being a part of the so-called "PC gaming master race" usually means having access to bigger things, like larger resolutions and higher framerates thanks to ludicrously-powerful graphics cards like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. One area where PC gaming has typically trailed mainstream consoles is screen size, though. Nvidia's is looking to put an end to that deficit with its Big Format Gaming Display initiative. Asus' ROG Swift PG65 is one of the first displays to be part of that program.

As one might guess from the name, the PG65 is a 65" display. What the model number does not give away is the fact that the screen has a 3840x2160 resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Nvidia's proprietary G-Sync adaptive refresh rate baked in. There's also Nvidia's Shield streaming technology included for good measure. Asus touts a 1000 cd/m² brightness specification and a "cinema-grade" coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The company didn't provide a response time specification, though it says "the time from display input to pixel response is comparable to G-Sync desktop gaming monitors."

Streaming support for 4K and HDR content on PC are currently dependent on very specific hardware and software combinations, so the Nvidia Shield technology built into the display should make things easier for users to experience video content The Way It's Meant to be Played.

Asus didn't announce any pricing or availability information for the ROG Swift PG65. Engadget does say that the first BFGD displays will hit the market in summer 2018. The prices will probably be substantial, so interested gerbils might want to start counting their pennies now.