Acer unleashes the outsized Predator BFGD

With its Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) initiative, Nvidia is making a play to bring the best of PC gaming to the living room—or wherever it is that folks want to hang a massive 65" screen. At CES 2018, Acer is taking the wraps off the Predator BFGD, its take on Nvidia's display concept.

Like the other BFGDs that'll hit the market sometime later this year, the Predator BFGD is a 65" screen with a 4K resolution. It supports Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology with a maximum rate of 120 Hz. Whether users are gaming or watching a movie, the Predator BFGD will match the refresh rate with the actual frame rate of the source without interpolation. The display is also ready for HDR content, as it has a full direct-array backlight that's capable of delivering 1,000 cd/m² peak brightness, with local dimming functionality.

Acer offers several tools for controlling the Predator BFGD. The display integrates Nvidia Shield streaming capabilities so that gamers can easily put their favorite PC titles on the big screen. Additionally, Acer bundles a remote and an unspecified game controller into the box, and there's also Google Assistant support to issue voice commands to the display. Acer hasn't indicated the release date for the Predator BFGD nor its pricing, but the supersized display is likely to carry a premium price tag.