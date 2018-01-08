HP offers an Intel-powered Envy x2 alternative

Just last month, HP unveiled its Envy x2 two-in-one convertible with a Snapdragon 835 inside. Now, it looks like the PC maker is looking to fill out its lineup with an Intel-powered model.

Instead of a Qualcomm processor, the Intel-powered Envy x2 features a seventh-gen Y-series processor. HP says the switch to an Intel CPU results in a commensurate 20% performance increase. The Intel model is a whole millimeter thicker at 7.9 mm and weighs in at 1.7 lbs (0.8 kg) versus the Snapdragon version's 1.5 lb (0.7 kg) weight. The slightly-hungrier Intel model offers shorter battery life, as well, at 15 instead of 22 hours.

The most immediately visible difference is the way the two stand up. The Snapdragon model has a more flexible articulating kickstand, while the Intel model features a fold-and-prop model that seems like it might be more durable. The Snapdragon model's keyboard can also be angled upward, while the Intel model's keyboard lies flat. The Intel model offers Windows 10 Home rather than Windows 10 S.

The differences between the two machines are otherwise pretty minimal. Both models feature 12.3-inch 1080p screens and the same port and connectivity loadout—USB Type-C ports, a micro SD card reader, and a SIM card slot. The Envy X2s support HP's Fast Charge tech, as well. The company promises Fast Charte will top up the system's battery to 90% in just 90 minutes. Both versions are accompanied by HP's Digital Pen and can optionally make use of LTE connectivity, as well.

All in all, it's going to come down mostly to which processor you prefer, though HP hasn't offered pricing or availability information just yet.