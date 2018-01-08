Cooler Master shows new MasterAir, MasterLiquid, and MasterWatt gear

CES 2018 is here, and that means it's time for anyone and everyone in electronics to announce a whole slew of new products. Along with an updated case lineup, Cooler Master is offering new options for cooling and powering your new builds.

For keeping your system nice and chilly, Cooler Master is attacking both from both air and water. The MasterAir G100M is aimed at those who need a low-profile cooler but also want it to look good. This heatsink uses what Cooler Master is calling Heat Columns to increase the direct contact surface area of the cooler. The entire block is 1.8" tall (46 mm) and should be able to handle CPUs with a 130-W TDP—a characteristic that Cooler Master says allows it to match the performance of traditional heatsinks. Of course, the G100M is equippped with an RGB ring and fan that are compatible with motherboards capable of controlling RGB LEDs.

For an AIO liquid-cooling solution, though, look no further than the MasterLiquid ML240 Smart. This AIO has addressable RGB LED lighting, and its light controller is fully certified by Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock. The selling point of this cooler is its smart temperature detection which changes the colors based on the temperature of the CPU. ISCooler Master also offers the MasterAir MA410M, if you want this feature on an air cooler.

On the power side we have the MasterWatt V and Master Watt Maker. The MasterWatt V PSU will be available in 550 W, 650 W, and 750 W capacities, all with fully-modular cabling. The power supplies are all 80 Plus Gold certified and come with 16-gauge PCIe cables and thicker-than-usual EPS connectors that Cooler Master says will improve heat resistance and efficiency. The MasterWatt V series units are rated for a maximum operating temperature of 50° C (122° F). They also come with a beefy warranty of 10 years for all models, double that of their predecessors.

The MasterWatt Maker, meanwhile, is for those truly epic builds. The Maker PSU comes in 1200 W and 1500 W configurations, both 80 Plus Titanium-certified. Cooler Master designed Maker using what it calls a "next-generation 3D circuit design" that the company says enables using fewer components inside the PSU, thereby improving airflow and reducing operating temperatures.

Perhaps a bigger selling point with the MasterWatt Maker PSUs is their support for the Overlay.live monitoring software. This application lets users monitor the performance of their PSUs in real time and store that data in a cloud service, or keep it as an overlay during live streams. The company promises that the software's low resource usage will keep it from interfering system performance.

CoolerMaster isn't ready to talk price or availability on these pieces of hardware yet, so keep your eyes open for them after CES.