Kaby Lake G makes an appearance in the HP Spectre x360 15

The unexpected-yet-welcome pairing of Intel processors and AMD GPUs into one package seems poised to revolutionize what consumers can expect from thin-and-light notebooks. Hot on the heels of Intel's disclosure of the inner workings of G-series Core processors, HP has announced the Spectre x360 15, an upcoming notebook featuring the new chips.

The new Spectre notebooks will offer buyers a few processor and graphics chip options. One version will come with Intel's Core i7-8705G, a package that includes a quad-core Kaby Lake processor and RX Vega M GL graphics. The processor has a base clock of 3.1 GHz and a max boost block of 4.1 GHz. The RX Vega M GL is the entry-level graphics unit in the G-series processors, employing lower clock rates and 20 Vega compute units compared to the RX Vega M GH's 24 units. It does have access to same 4 GB of HBM2 RAM, however.

Another option for HP Spectre x360 15 will use one of Intel's eighth-generation Core processors in conjunction with Nvidia's GeForce MX150 graphics card. In an intriguing suggestion of the power consumption of Intel's new G-series packages, HP claims that users of the Spectre models with the i7-8705G can expect 12 hours of battery life, while the MX150-equipped models are capable of 13.5 hours of battery life. We should note that it's too early to tell what the performance delta between both offerings might be, though.

HP outfits the Spectre x360 notebooks with a 4K display in 15.6" size. The screen is touch-enabled and works with HP's Tilt Pen, though it's not clear if the pen is included or sold separately. The chassis is constructed of CNC-machined aluminum. The notebooks are 0.8" thick (20 mm) and weigh 4.7 lb (or 2.1 kg). The unit's IR camera and fingerprint reader enable Windows Hello login functionality.



The HP Spectre x360 15 notebooks will have a "dark ash silver" finish accented with copper. They'll be available on March 18 and will retail for $1370.