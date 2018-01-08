Cooler Master extends the MasterCase and MasterBox case lineups

Over at CES today, Cooler Master is rolling out a whole set of cases. New models are joining the MasterCase and MasterBox series, while the Trooper and Stryker are getting "SE" refreshes.

First up are the MasterCase H500M and H500P Mesh White. These two full-sized ATX chassis appear to be fundamentally the same case as the H500P we've seen before. These cases carry on the high-airflow legacy of the HAF series with a pair of 200-mm fans up front. Customization is the name of the game with the MasterCase series, and true to form, the MasterCase H500M has options for full-mesh or mesh-and-glass front panels.

Cooler Master says that the MasterCase MC500M and MC500Mt have been upgraded following community feedback on its earlier models. The results appear to be refinements to the I/O panel area and improved cable management features. Both models also get a tempered-glass side panel and include an RGB LED-equipped "partition plate," which we think means the PSU shroud. Cooler Master says it'll be selling the RGB partition as an accessory for other cases if you feel like you're missing out.

The MasterBox Q-series is a whole new line from Cooler Master, and it appears to focus on small-form-factor machines. The Q300P and Q300L are the first two cases in the series. The Q300P has four removable carrying handles and six available positions for the I/O panel. That means you can rotate it to whatever orientation you like. Meanwhile, the Q300L isn't quite as fancy as its sibling, but it does come with magnetic dust filters.

The MasterBox MB500 and TD500L step back up to the full-sized ATX form factor. Cooler Master describes both chassis as having "excellent" thermal performance thanks to their roomy interiors and myriad mounting points for fans.

Finally, the Trooper SE and Stryker SE are updates of older cases to bring them more in-line with modern design paradigms. These models both have a feature called X-Dock—an externally-accessible 2.5" hot-swap storage bay. They've also been upgraded with a tempered glass side panel, vertical slots for show-off video card mounting, and improved liquid-cooling support.

All of these cases will start showing up at retail in the first half of this year, so keep an eye out if one of them strikes your fancy. Cooler Master didn't provide any information on pricing yet.