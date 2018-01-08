Asus lets loose a volley of ZenBooks and Vivo AIOs

Take cover, soldier! Product announcements are coming in hot and heavy today. Asus just launched a salvo of notebooks and all-in-one PCs, and they're about to hit a store near you. Let's take a look at each in turn.

Headlining Asus's list of new notebooks is the ZenBook Flip 14. The company calls it the world's thinnest two-in-one with discrete graphics. It's powered by an eighth-generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce MX150. Buyers can load it up with up to 16 GB of RAM and a PCIe SSD up to 512 GB in size. The ZenBook Flip 14 is equipped with a 14" touchscreen that offers 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Folks who like to create on the go may appreciate the 360° hinge and the included Asus Pen.

The convertible includes other welcome specs like an all-aluminum unibody and a 57-Wh battery that Asus claims can provide 13 hours of battery life. The keys on the backlit keyboard have 1.4 mm of travel, an indication that the ZenBook Flip 14 might offer a comfortable typing experience. The selection of ports includes a USB Type-C port, a pair of USB Type-A connectors, an HDMI output, and a microSD card reader.

Asus designed the ZenBook 13 to be light yet powerful. Checking in at just 2.17 lb (1 kg), the ZenBook 13 boasts an eighth-generation Core i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM. Storage duties are handled by a 1TB PCIe SSD, and Asus tells users to expect 15 hours of battery life for this machine.

Details about the upcoming X507 notebook are a bit more slim, but it appears to be an entry-level notebook designed for the average user. Asus outfits it with a seventh-generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce MX110 graphics card.

Finally, Asus has a pair of all-in-ones on offer. The Vivo AiO V272 houses a 27" multi-touch display that should cover 100% of the sRGB color space. Asus boasts about its 178° viewing angles, suggesting that the panel could be of the IPS or VA varieties. Processing power is provided by an eighth-generation Core i7 processor, while graphics muscle comes by way of Nvidia's GeForce MX150 graphics card. The Vivo AiO V222 has a smaller 22" display, but it's fitted in a slim-bezel chassis. Asus didn't indicate what hardware to expect inside the V222, though.

The ZenBook Flip 14 will launch in March for $899. Asus plans to launch the other products in the first half of 2018, and will announce their prices closer to their release.