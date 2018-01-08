HyperX hits CES with a wireless headset and RGB LED peripherals

Once upon a time, HyperX was a Kingston brand of fast memory. Now, the name refers to Kingston's own brand of gamer gear that spans a full set of peripherals and accessories alongside the familiar RAM and storage devices. At CES, HyperX just revealed its first wireless headset as well as some upgraded input hardware.

First, the headset. The HyperX Cloud Flight is a wireless USB headset for gamers on PCs and PlayStation 4s. HyperX says the headset's rechargeable battery should last an impressive 30 hours. It's a closed design with large, soft cups that conceal 50-mm drivers. The ear cups are emblazoned with red LED accents that wearers can adjust using controls on the headset itself. Along with those controls, there are also the usual power, volume, and microphone-mute buttons. The microphone is detachable, and the headset includes both a regular old analog headphone cable and a USB cable that does double duty for charging.

HyperX is also releasing a pair of RGB LED-infused peripherals. The Alloy Elite RGB is—you guessed it—an RGB LED-equipped version of the Alloy Elite mechanical keyboard. It has the same solid steel frame, dedicated media buttons, USB pass-through, and real Cherry MX switches as its predecessor. However, under each key is an RGB LED. The lighting is fully customizable using HyperX's NGenuity software.

If the keyboard above is a slight improvement on an existing design, the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB 6-button gaming mouse is a significant step up from its Pulsefire forebear. The Pulsefire Surge RGB swaps out the mid-range PixArt PMW3310 sensor for a top-tier PMW3389 with a maximum resolution of 16,000 DPI. RGB LED accents trace a line around the front of the mouse, and its primary switches are 50-million-click-rated Omron models. The shape and form of the Pulsefire Surge RGB are fairly simplistic, but that could end up being a mark in the mouse's favor.

Kingston says the HyperX Cloud Flight headset and Alloy Elite RGB mechanical keyboard will be available this month, while the Pulsefire Surge RGB mouse will show up in Q2 2018. The headset is expected to go for $160, while the keyboard should land at $170. Meanwhile, the mouse should show up with a $70 price tag.