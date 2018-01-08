Corsair's K63 keyboard and Dark Core mouse can go unplugged

Games are supposed to be fun, but dealing with tangled cords and dead batteries can make a gamer feel like one of those poor, frustrated folks in an infomercial. Corsair has channeled its inner Ron Popeil and produced a heap of "Unplug and Play" wireless peripherals at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

Wireless keyboards stuffed full of mechanical switches aren't new tech, but the K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the first one we've seen from a major manufacturer packing Cherry MX Red switches. The tenkeyless K63 can connect to a host PC either with a USB cable, using its included 2.4 GHz wireless receiver with 1-ms response time and 128-bit AES encryption, or over a standard Bluetooth connection. Each key has its own blue LED backlight controlled through Corsair's CUE software utility. The manufacturer claims the keyboard can go for up to 75 hours between recharges, though it's possible that reaching that figure might require turning off the backlighting.

The K63 keyboard can be combined with the specifically-tailored K63 Wireless Gaming Lapboard to create a seamless solution for sofa gaming. The Lapboard has a memory foam cushion and a full-size replaceable mousepad for added comfort.

Corsair touts the Dark Core RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse as the perfect rodent to perch on the Lapboard. The Dark Core can connect three ways, just like the K63 keyboard. The sensor inside can be dialed up to 16,000 DPI, though we imagine few misguided souls will ever do that. When used with the included 2.4-GHz receiver, the Dark Core delivers the same 1-ms response times as the K63 keyboard.

As one would expect given the name, the three-zone lights on the mouse are color-changing RGB LEDs. The side grips can also be changed to suit user tastes. Corsair's CUE software can program the lights and all nine buttons and store the settings on the mouse itself. The primary buttons have Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks. Corsair says the integrated battery stores enough juice for 24 hours of gaming. There's also an SE version of the Dark Core with built-in Qi wireless charging capability.

Corsair's timing is impeccable, since the company has the MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mouse Pad to go along with the Dark Core SE. The pad measures 13.8" wide and 10.2" cm tall (35.1 cm x 26.9 cm) and is covered with a micro-textured hard surface. The pad's fancy bit is the ability to charge the Dark Core RGB SE or any other Qi-enabled device by just plopping it down on the charge spot on mouse pad.

The MM1000 package includes a trio of adapters with Micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors. The pad also includes a USB 3.0 pass-through port for connecting other peripherals to the host PC. The mouse charging isn't quite as slick as Logitech's Powerplay, but it does work with a lot more devices.

All of Corsair's "Unplug and Play" lineup is available now from the company's online store. We'd imagine they'll show themselves at Amazon and Newegg very soon. The K63 keyboard checks in at $110, and the coordinating Lapboard requires deposition of another $60 into Corsair's coffers. The regular Dark Core RGB mouse is $80 and the SE version with Qi charging goes for $90. The MM1000 Wireless Charging Mouse Pad with Qi support will run you $80. The manufacturer backs all five items with a two-year warranty.