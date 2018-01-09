Samsung's MicroLED TV could be The Wall in your living room

When I was watching my first TV, which featured a dedicated button for each channel and plenty of faux wood paneling, I couldn't have dreamed where we'd be today. Even my first progressive-scan set didn't quite prepare me for the future. Some of the panels on display at CES are nothing short of mindblowing. LG's 88" 8K TV is impressive, as is Samsung's 85" 8K set. But I think it's Samsung's 146" modular display, titled The Wall, that has me most excited. The company calls it the world's first consumer modular TV.

At last year's Cinemacon, Samsung built a gigantic, 34-foot, 4K HDR display. Now the company is working on downsizing that technology for home use, and that's where The Wall comes in. That 146" diagonal works out to about the height of a standard floor-to-ceiling wall. Samsung says the MicroLEDs in The Wall don't need color filters and are capable of hitting brightness levels up to 2000 nits.

The MicroLED technology is different from OLED, though similar in concept. MicroLEDs are capable of completely-black contrast because they're not lit from elsewhere on the panel like we see with LCD panels—each pixel is its own LED, which can be lit up or turned off as necessary. Each sub-pixel is about 15 microns wide. In other words, if you want to see the pixels, you'll have to get very close up. The technology isn't new—it's been in the works in some form or another since the early 2000s but it's just starting to mature.

The Wall is bezel-less and modular, too. Samsung says that "users can add or remove modules to make their TV bigger or smaller, in any configuration, removing previous limitations on screen size, with zero impact on the performance of the display."

There's no pricing on this just yet, and availability to those of us with realistic wallets is probably a few years off, but tech like this is a great reminder that our screens, as much as they've improved, still have a long way to go.