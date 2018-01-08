HTC Vive Pro offers a higher-resolution window into virtual worlds

|
HTC announced an updated version of its Vive virtual-reality headset this afternoon ahead of CES. The Vive Pro boosts the resolution of the original Vive headset from 1080x1200 per eye to 1440x1600 per eye, an improvement that HTC says will result in crisper text and more immersive experiences in VR.
The Vive Pro also sports built-in headphones with their own dedicated amplifier on board and a new strap design with a sizing dial that HTC says is good for a more balanced headset with more even weight distribution. The headset also has dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras that are meant to "empower developer creativity." HTC will announce pricing and availability of the Vive Pro "soon."
HTC also announced a first-party wireless adaptor for the Vive headset today. The Vive Wireless Adaptor uses Intel's WiGig interface, a 60 GHz signal that HTC claims is optimal for low latency and low interference. Details are otherwise scant, but HTC says it'll begin shipping the Wireless Adaptor in the third quarter of this year.
