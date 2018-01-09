HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB with IR can do a wireless light show

If you're going for a real razzle-dazzle cosmetic build with all the bells, whistles, and blinkenlights, you simply can't skip the RGB LED-lit RAM these days—you might as well just cut an empty hole in your motherboard. But keeping all the lights in sync can be a pain in the joint of your choosing. HyperX's latest Predator DDR4 RGB memory with IR tech might offer a solution.

The lights on these sticks are powered directly by the DIMM slot, meaning you don't need any extra cables to get them going. The sticks use infrared signals to sync the lighting with each other and don't need a separate, clunky manual controller. Better yet, HyperX says the lighting is designed to work with Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, and MSI's Mystic Light software.

HyperX hasn't talked pricing just yet, but since RGB LED memory is currently going for upwards of $100 per 8 GB stick, you can get a good idea of how many pennies you're going to need to shovel to afford these. HyperX says we can look forward to the Predator DDR4 RGB memory with IR in the second quarter of this year.