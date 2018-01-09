MSI Optix MPG27C and MPG27CQ displays tick all the right boxes

MSI has been aggressively expanding its monitor line lately. As if to demonstrate that point, the company's showing off its new Optix MPG series displays at CES today. There are two monitors in the series, the MPG27C and MPG27CQ. Both are curved 27" gaming monitors that use VA panels running at up to 144 Hz refresh rates.

The primary differences in the two displays are their resolution and brightness: the MPG27C is a 1920x1080 monitor with a rather pedestrian 250 cd/m² typical brightness, while the MPG27CQ has a 2560x1440 panel with a 400 cd/m² brightness rating. Both displays are rated for a 1-ms response time, 3000:1 static contrast ratio, and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles. Notably, that 1-ms number is marked down as an MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) figure, likely indicating the presence of some form of blur-reduction mode.

MSI says the monitors can cover 100% of the NTSC color space. That means they should cover far more than 100% of the sRGB space and thereby offer rich, saturated colors. The displays support SteelSeries' GameSense tech, too. Along the bottom-front edge of the monitors there are five RGB LED zones that MSI says can be configured in the SteelSeries Engine software to indicate in-game timers or cooldowns, Discord notifications, or other similar information. The back of the monitors also have RGB LED accents, although those are purely for aesthetic purposes.

There's nary a mention of FreeSync or G-Sync on the datasheets for these displays, but the stated vertical sync range of 48 Hz to 144 Hz looks awfully familiar to us. We'd be surprised if these monitors didn't support FreeSync in some fashion. Both monitors have one DisplayPort 1.2 connection and two HDMI inputs, as well as a two-port USB hub—USB 2.0 on the MPG27C, and USB 3.0 on the MPG27CQ. Both displays are VESA-mountable, too.

MSI didn't say when or for how much you could get one of the Optix MPG-series monitors, but we imagine that information will be forthcoming soon.