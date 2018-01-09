Razer Project Linda takes a crack at melding phone and laptop

|
Bridging the gap between a smartphone and a PC isn't strictly a new concept. Samsung introduced its Dex desktop dock alongside its flagship Galaxy S8 handset, and Motorola took a stab at selling an Android phone with desktop and laptop docks with the Atrix 4G back in 2011. The laptop and the smartphone are still two entirely separate devices, suggesting no one has really gotten the combination just right. Razer thinks it might have the right formula with its Project Linda prototype laptop dock for its Razer Phone.
The Project Linda aluminum shell has a 13.3" touchscreen with a resolution of 2560x1440. The Razer Phone's 5.7" screen then serves as a touchpad and secondary display. The Phone's screen can display a second app or can be used in specially-coded apps as a custom second interface. The laptop chassis' keyboard could make content creation and office tasks easier, and the Razer Chroma-enabled RGB LED lighting makes sure that Linda's otherwise subdued styling stands out in a crowd.
Project Linda measures 0.6" (1.5 cm) thick. While still thin for a laptop, that figure is actually 0.04" (1 mm) thicker than Razer's more conventional Blade Stealth ultrabook. The laptop chassis uses its internal space to provide 200 GB of additional storage and a built-in power bank for topping off the Razer Phone's battery. The dock shell relies on the Phone's internal speakers for audio output.
For the time being, Project Linda is a concept. Given the relatively niche status of the Razer Phone, we imagine the target market for a laptop dock for it is quite small. The idea of smartphone apps with interfaces that can spread onto additional displays is intriguing, though.
