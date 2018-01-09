Viewsonic XG- and VX-series monitors cover all the bases

Display maker Viewsonic is celebrating its thirtieth year in the business of display pixels by announcing its new XG-series gaming and VX-series entertainment-focused monitors. There's a handful of offerings, so let's take a look at each in turn.

First, the XG-series displays. The 25" XG2560's 1920x1080 resolution and TN panel might not be ideal for productivity or content creation, but the 1-ms response time, 240-Hz refresh rate, and inclusion of Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology probably get gamers' attention. The larger 32" XG3220 has a 1800R curvature, 4K resolution and AMD FreeSync support. This display's maximum refresh rate is 60 Hz but supports HDR10 output.

Meanwhile, the 1800R curved ultrawide 35" XG3540C has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 3440x1440 resolution, and a maximum refresh rate of 100 Hz. Viewsonic says this display has a 4-ms response time, indicating that it's probably of the VA or IPS variety.

All three XG-series gaming monitors sport DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 inputs, so gamers should be able to switch easily between a high-powered gaming PC and their game console of choice. The displays also have built-in USB hubs and audio input and output jacks. The XG2560 has a pair of 3 W speakers included.

The 30-year-old monitor company says its new VX-series displays combine the best features of professional and gaming monitors. The VX2758-C-MH and VX3258-2KC-MHD both have 1800R-curved panels with 5-ms response times, 144-Hz refresh rates, and support for FreeSync. The 27" VX2758-C-MH has a 1920x1080 resolution and the larger 32" VX3258-2KC-MHD's pixels are arranged in 2560 columns and 1440 rows. The company didn't elaborate on panel types or any other specs for the VX pair, though.

Viewsonic says the 25" XG2560 will ship later this month for $573. The 32" XG3220 will follow in March at $629, and the 35" XG3540C has a more nebulous Q3 2018 release date and a $739 price. The 27" VX2758-C-MH is scheduled to hit the scene in February for $266, and the 32" VX3258-2KC-MHD will follow in March for $409.