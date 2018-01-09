Lenovo outfits ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with HDR displays

One of the longest-standing brand names in the notebook world is ThinkPad. With the prestige that name affords, ThinkPad notebooks receive a bit more scrutiny than others. Perhaps to maintain the brand's reputation, Lenovo upgraded the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga with Intel's latest processors, doubled down on security features, and added an HDR display option.

For both lines of notebooks, interested buyers will now be able to select an eighth-generation Intel Core processor, up to and including the Core i7-8650U. Lenovo pairs up that processor with up to 16 GB of 2133 MT/s LPDDR3 RAM. For storage, buyers can select an Opal-compliant PCIe SSD up to 1 TB in size. LTE-A connectivity is an option for those who need connectivity on the go. Lenovo claims the batteries in the new X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga notebooks should be good for 15 hours of usage.

Lenovo provides many security-focused features in the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Users can log in with the fingerprint reader or via facial recognition with the optional IR camera with Windows Hello support. FIDO authentication can provide further peace of mind, and for those worried about the security of the front-facing webcam, Lenovo has placed a sliding cover that can cover the camera with a flick of a finger.

Purchasers will have many options for the display. For the X1 Carbon, the basic display is a 14" IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. The monitor is available as a multi-touch panel, and users can upgrade to a higher-resolution 2560x1440 display. The highest-end display option is a 2560x1440 panel with Dolby Vision HDR support. Lenovo doesn't provide many details about the backlight, but does indicate that it can reach 500 cd/m² peak luminance. Meanwhile, the X1 Yoga's displays are all touchscreen models. Purchasers can nab a 1920x1080 IPS panel, a 2560x1440 IPS panel, or a 2560x1440 HDR touchscreen with Dolby Vision support.

Lenovo is also hopping on the Alexa bandwagon with the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon. A noise-cancelling far-field microphone array enables users to issue commands to the notebook from across the room, whether they're talking to Cortana or Alexa.

As the product name suggests, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon's chassis is constructed of reinforced carbon fiber with a magnesium alloy roll-cage. The notebook is 0.6" thick (1.6 cm), and weighs 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg). The port selection includes two Thunderbolt 3 connectors, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI output. A microSD card reader is available, as well. The X1 Yoga offers the same selection of ports, but in a chassis that's 0.7" thick (1.7 cm) and weighs 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg).

Lenovo tells us to expect both the X1 Carbon and the X1 Yoga to be available for sale this month. The X1 Carbon will start at $1709, and the X1 Yoga will start at $1889.