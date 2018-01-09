Project Spark mini-PC packs a Core i7-8700K and a GTX 1080

When you think about boutique PC vendors, you probably think about the likes of OriginPC, Maingear, or Falcon Northwest. Digital Storm wants to be on that list, and at CES the company is showing its latest custom PC, code-named Project Spark (via AnandTech). The new machine is just about the smallest desktop we've seen packing a six-core CPU.

At just 4.7 L in volume, Digital Storm's new machine is actually even smaller than Zotac's 5.8-L Zbox Magnus EN1080K. Despite its petite dimensions, Digital Storm packs in an MXM card carrying a GeForce GTX 1080 and a full desktop Core i7-8700K in the top-end configuration. As you'd expect from a boutique PC, Project Spark is highly configurable. Buyers can select up to three M.2 SSDs as well as a single 2.5" SATA drive.

Possibly the most striking part of Project Spark is its looks. The matte grey chassis is parted by an expansive window on one side. That allows you to peer into the machine and view the translucent acrylic waterblock and hard-tube piping that keep everything cool. Configurable RGB LEDs light up the interior so you can appreciate the engineering even in the dark.

The base configuration of Project Spark comes with a GeForce GTX 1060. That model will start at $1299 when it becomes available in the second quarter of this year.