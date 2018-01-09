Sennheiser GSP 600 headset combines comfort and durability

Sennheiser has been a trusted name in personal audio for years. If you're looking to pump some music into your ears, it's one of the first brands you check out. The company's been getting into gaming in the last few years, though, and it's dropped some solid offerings. The latest is the GSP 600 stereo gaming headset.

The GSP 600 sits firmly in the high end of the pricing spectrum and seems to have the build quality to match the bulky look. The closed-back headphones have memory-foam ear pads meant to keep your head cool during use and to keep the headset from sticking to your skin during play. The rim of each ear cup has a leatherette material intended to improve the seal and keep out outside noise.

Sennheiser says the headband has unique adjustable design that should make the headphones fit a wide range of face shapes and jawlines. Aluminum hinges connect the band to the earcups and should help ensure a sturdy feel for a long time to come.

As a stereo headset, though, the GSP 600 has an relatively skinny feature set. A volume control on one ear is about all the adjustment the headset allows, and the boom mic can be lifted to mute it. Sennheiser says the mic is "broadcast quality," and adds that it offers high-end noise cancellation. Since there's only stereo output, though, the GSP 600 is compatible with just about anything you can plug a headset into.

This is a piece of Sennheiser equipment, though, so brace yourself—the headset rings in at $250. It isn't in stores just yet, but you can pre-order it over at Sennheiser's website and score a free headset hanger in the process.