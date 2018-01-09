Lenovo Miix 630 joins the Always Connected PC party

We reported on always-connected Windows PCs from Asus and HP when they were introduced at Qualcomm's tech summit early last month. The SoC maker from San Diego said at the time that Lenovo would join the other two with an ARM-powered Windows portable of its own. That machine is the Miix 630, a two-in-one convertible with a detachable keyboard and always-on LTE connectivity.

Like the other two Always Connected machines we've seen so far, the Miix is built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC. The Miix 630 includes a digital pen that can sense 1024 levels of pressure for drawing or writing on the 12.3" 1920x1280 touchscreen with Windows Ink support. The machine is 0.6" (1.5 cm) thick and weighs 2.9 lb (1.3 kg), including the detachable keyboard.

Despite its small-and-light package, the Miix 630 still manages to pack a Windows Hello-compatible camera and enough battery power for 20 hours of local video playback. There's a configuration with 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of UFS storage available, though Lenovo didn't say if the Miix 630 would be available with more RAM or different storage options.

The company didn't provide much detail about the Miix's LTE modem, but we imagine it has the same X16 LTE unit found in Asus' NovaGo and HP's Envy x2. The Miix 630 runs Microsoft's Windows 10 S operating system out of the box. Lenovo says buyers can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for no extra charge. Expect to see the Miix 630 on shelves in the second quarter of this year for $800.