Viewsonic shows off its pro display range with an 8K model

We're only a few days in, and 2018 is starting to look like the year of the massive display. Viewsonic's new professional-grade displays might not be quite as large as the ones that Nvidia has in mind, but there's something impressive on its list of new products: a 32" 8K display, among a host of smaller but by no means less interesting options.

This new pixel-packed monitor is the VP3278-8K, and it has a maximum resolution of 7680x4320. Viewsonic didn't specify what kind of connection the display uses to reach that resolution, but it'll need plenty of bandwidth. The company is similarly coy about the specifics of the panel, but tells us to expect accurate and uniform color production across a wide gamut.

As an 8K resolution is probably overkill for most users (if not out of reach of their graphics cards), Viewsonic is also prepping the VP2768-4K. This is a 27" display with a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 60-Hz refresh rate. Viewsonic hasn't listed the monitor's full selection of inputs, but did indicate that it'll accept Thunderbolt 3 signals through a USB Type-C connector.

Finally, Viewsonic is rounding out its professional monitors with a pair of 1920x1080 options. The 24" VG2448 and 27" VG2748 use IPS panels and offer slim bezels that lend themselves well to multi-monitor setups.

The 24" VG2448 will hit the market first in March, and will cost $238. The 27" VG2748 will arrive in June for $364. Interested parties will have to wait longer for the higher-resolution models. The $900 VP-2768-4K is slated to arrive in the third quarter of the year, while the mighty VP3278-8K will have to be a $5,200 fourth-quarter Christmas present.