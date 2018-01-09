Reports: Intel shipped 10-nm Cannon Lake CPUs ahead of the new year

Intel announced this morning that it's shipping 10-nm Cannon Lake CPUs during a brief media event at its CES booth. Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the company's client computing group, took to the stage to confirm that silicon built on the company's next-generation process is on its way to partners, and that those chips were moving before the end of last year, according to reports from Anandtech and Tom's Hardware.

Going by those reports, Intel didn't offer any details of the 10-nm chips that it was shipping, but it did state that it's ready to ramp 10-nm production over the course of 2018. While it's heartening to know that 10-nm chips are moving in some form, this quiet announcement leaves us wanting to know much more about the depth and breadth of Intel's 10-nm ambitions in the year ahead. We'll be chatting more with Intel over the coming days and hope to learn more.