Patriot Evlvr SSD provides speedy Thunderbolt portable storage

Thunderbolt 3 (TB3) seemingly gets attention around here for its ability to attach displays, charge laptops, or conjoin ultrabooks with external graphics boxes. The PCIe 3.0 lanes that travel inside those expensive cables can be used for things other than graphics, and Patriot is putting them to use to connect a portable SSD built around the Phison E8 controller found in the company's Scorch entry-level M.2 NVMe SSDs. Anandtech says that chip lords over Toshiba BiCS 3D TLC NAND.

The memory maker says the Evlvr can read at speeds up to 1500 MB/s and write as fast as 1000 MB/s. For comparison's sake, USB 3.1 Gen 1 has a theoretical maximum of about 625 MB/s, so the added expense of the TB3 interface is clearly paying some dividends here if Patriot's published specs are accurate. The company didn't provide any other specs, but we imagine sequential throughput is probably the most important factor for portable storage. The Evlvr is able to deliver data at a rapid rate without the need for any power wiring other than the TB3 cable.

Patriot's Evlvr TB3 SSD will be available starting in March. The 256 GB model will ring in at $200, the 512 GB version at $290, and the range-topping 1 TB version will go for $490.