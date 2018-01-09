Razer HyperFlux mouse-and-mat and Nommo speakers break cover

Besides the fascinating Project Linda, Razer announced a couple of other items today. The Razer Mamba HyperFlux mouse and its matching Firefly HyperFlux mouse pad purport to offer an ultra-lightweight wireless mousing experience. On the other side of the desk, the Nommo speakers come in basic 2.0 and fancy 2.1 varieties.

First up, the HyperFlux products. HyperFlux is what Razer is calling its implementation of inductive power transmission. This isn't your usual wireless charging, though—the Mamba HyperFlux wireless gaming mouse doesn't have a battery at all. Instead, the 98g rodent is powered entirely by wireless transmission from the Firefly HyperFlux mousepad. Razer touts the mouse's light weight and wireless nature as advantages for competitive gamers.

As usual, the Mamba HyperFlux's seven buttons and up-to-16,000-DPI sensitivity are programmable in Razer Synapse. You can also configure the RGB LED lighting on both the mouse and the Firefly power mat in Razer's app. The Firefly can be flipped over and used from either side, so you can choose whether you prefer a hard mousing surface or a softer cloth pad. If you lose or break the Firefly pad, you can use the Mamba HyperFlux with an included wire as well.

To go along with your Razer keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, microphone, headset, camera, smartphone, laptop, and hoodie, you can now purchase Razer desktop speakers. The Razer Nommo comes in standard, Chroma, and Pro versions. The standard and Chroma versions of the Nommo are simple and stylish stereo speakers fitted with 3" fiberglass drivers. The sets connect to the PC using a 3.5mm audio cable, although the Chroma variant can also connect over USB. That's because it (naturally) includes RGB LED lighting with Razer Chroma sync support.

The Razer Nommo Pro is a bit more serious piece of kit. Its 3" drivers are coated in durable Kevlar, and 0.8" silk dome tweeters sit above. Those speakers are powered by an amplifier built into a 6" downward-firing subwoofer. The whole set is THX-certified. The Nommo Pro set can accept audio over a 3.5mm cable, USB, optical connection, or Bluetooth. It also has Chroma support and includes a control pod with volume and source selection functions, as well as a headphone jack.

The HyperFlux combo (including both the Mamba mouse and Firefly mat) will run you $250 some time later this quarter. The Nommo speakers are available now. The basic model goes for $100, the Chroma version is $150, and the Nommo Pro 2.1 set will set you back $500.