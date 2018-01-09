Dell squeezes Kaby Lake-G into its slim XPS 15 2-in-1

Intel's G-series Core processors are making folks reconsider what kind of performance they can expect from ultrabooks. Dell is the latest company to announce a notebook powered by one of the Core-processor-plus-RX-Vega-M packages. The company updated its XPS 15 2-in-1 convertible with new Kaby Lake G-series processors and slimmed down the notebook in the process.

Folks will have their choice of two processor-and-GPU packages, both equipped with AMD's RX Vega M GL graphics and 4 GB of HBM2 RAM. The first option is the Core i5-8305, a quad-core, eight-thread chip with a base clock of 2.8 GHz and a max boost clock of 3.8 GHz. Buyers can opt for the beefier Core i7-8705G, which also packs a quad-core processor but with a larger L3 cache, a base clock of 3.1 GHz, and a max boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The XPS 15 2-in-1 can be ordered with up to 16 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 RAM and a PCIe SSD up to 1TB in size.

Dell fits all that hardware into a slim 15.6" notebook. The chassis is constructed of CNC-machined aluminum with a carbon fiber composite palm rest. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is just 0.6" thick (16 mm), and checks in at 4.3 lb (2 kg). The notebook's port selection includes two USB Type-C ports ready for Thunderbolt signals and recharging other devices. Dell took the opportunity of working with a new processor series and redesigned the heat pipes and fans for the XPS 15 series, and says the updated cooling system uses Gore thermal insulation to help dissipate heat.

The XPS 15 2-in-1 will have two display options. The basic display is a 15.6" panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. A higher-resolution 3200x1800 touchscreen is also avaiIable. Both displays come wrapped in Dell's InfinityEdge slim bezels, offer 400 cd/m² of peak brightness, and cover 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Additional niceties include a "maglev" keyboard that Dell says "mimics the feel and travel of a standard keyboard in a thinner design," and an optional Active Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Dell plans to start selling the XPS 15 2-in-1 from its website in April. Pricing will start at $1,299.