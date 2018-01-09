Dell S2719DM and S2419HM Ultrathin displays are sleek and sexy

Most people are probably drooling over Dell's XPS 15 2-in-1, but not everyone's on the hunt for a new notebook. Those shopping for a bright, colorful display would do well to look at Dell's S2419HM and S2719DM Ultrathin HDR displays.

The stylish slabs o'pixels have IPS panels with a peak brightness of an eye-searing 600 cd/m² and a 60-Hz refresh rate. Dell says that they can cover over 85% of the DCI-P3 color space, and 99% of sRGB. The contrast ratio on both models is 1000:1, and the response time can go as low as 5 ms.

Where the monitors mainly differ is in their size and resolution. The 24" 2419HM is a 1920x1080 display, while the 27" 2719DM has a maximum resolution of 2560x1440. The bigger monitor has official DisplayHDR 400 support, too, while the smaller unit is simply listed as being HDR-capable.

If it's not obvious from the pictures above, Dell really went to town on the design and styling of the Ultrathin displays. They're only 0.2" (5.5 mm) thick at their slimmest point, and even the fattest portion is only 1.1" (29 mm). There are two HDMI inputs, and the included stand allows for tilt adjustment.

The new Dell Ultrathin displays will be available on January 30. The S2419HM will go for $300, while the larger S2719DM will set you back $500.