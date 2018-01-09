Live the high life with Maingear's F131 custom gaming PC

If you're reading this site, you probably enjoy the process of building your own machines. Not everyone has that kind of time, though—and it takes a lot of work to make a custom-built PC look as nice as a turn-key boutique purchase. Maingear is proudly showing off the new version of the F131 gaming desktop at CES. Redesigned from the ground up in a slimmer aluminum-and-glass chassis, you can outfit one of the all-new F131s with a Coffee Lake-, Ryzen-, or Skylake-X-based system.

Being that this is Maingear's flagship gaming PC, the options available on the F131 start serious and scale straight up to silly. Choose your choice of CPU—from the lowly Ryzen 3 1200 all the way up to the mighty Core i9-7980XE—and then pair it with up to 64 GB of memory. Install graphics cards as lofty as a pair of Nvidia Titan Vs, and select storage to fill two 3.5" bays and two M.2 sockets. You can even order an Intel Optane SSD 900P if you want.

As powerful as it is (or can be, anyway), the F131 is as much a show-piece as it is a computer system, and it proudly displays Maingear's new Apex Integrated Cooling System. Maingear designed Apex in collaboration with Bitspower, and the system includes dual pumps, pressure-regulated parallel cooling, and a high-capacity reservoir. The whole kit is on display thanks to the F131's tempered glass side window and custom-designed LED lighting array. If that's not fancy enough, you can also have Maingear paint whatever design you like on the outside of your box using its automotive-style MARC II full-coverage artwork system.

If you think you'd like to dispense with the dirty work of building a PC, you can skip on over to Maingear's page to configure yourself an F131 right now. The most basic configuration starts at just $1600, but it would be a shame to stop there. If you're really in a hurry, Maingear offers "superstock" configurations that are ready-to-go and packed with top-tier hardware. Those start at $3800 for a Ryzen 7 machine, $4200 for a machine based on a Coffee Lake Intel Core i7, and $4775 for a Skylake-X system.