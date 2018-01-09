Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet brings a lot of muscle in a tidy package

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Tablet was a noteworthy 2-in-1 in both of its previous incarnations, and the third-generation machine Lenovo is showing at CES packs some drool-worthy hardware in an all-business shell.

Lenovo offers several configurations, but the top-of-the-line model is the stuff that dreams are made of. For enough scratch, buyers can order up a unit with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8650U four-core, eight-thread processor, 16 GB of LPDDR3 memory, a 1 TB NVMe SSD, 2-MP front- and 8-MP rear-facing cameras, a 13" Gorilla Glass-covered touchscreen with a resolution of 3000x2000, a far-field microphone array with Amazon's Alexa, and the latest in wireless connectivity. The X1 Tablet also comes with an active stylus. The only spec that could disappoint is the Intel HD Graphics 620 IGP.

If the machine's guts aren't enough for the task at hand, users can connect external monitors, graphics cards, or storage devices to the X1's pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. One of those ports is needed for the 65 W USB-C charger if the tablet is low on juice. The only other I/O ports on the device are the audio jacks, microSD card reader, and a nanoSIM slot for the optional LTE modem.

Lenovo is venturing beyond the Spectre of a Meltdown to talk about the ThinkPad X1's security features, which include OPAL2-compliant SSDs, a Windows Hello-compatible camera, dTPM 2.0 support, a fingerprint reader, and Fast Identity Online (FIDO) certification.

All the goodness is stuffed into a package measuring 12" wide, 8.9" tall, and 0.4" thick (30 cm x 23 cm x 0.9 cm) without the keyboard. The tablet portion weighs 1.7 lb (0.9 kg), and the whole package with the keyboard sits at 2.8 lbs. (1.3 kg) . That small amount of mass is still somehow enough to allow for a battery that provides up to 9.5 hours of battery life.

Lenovo didn't talk about pricing or ship dates for the ThinkPad X1 Tablet. You can go ahead and assume a top-shelf version with the specs described here will be spendy.