Thermaltake celebrates 20 years with the Level 20 case

The traditional gift for a 20th wedding anniversary is tableware. But Thermaltake is taking a different route and it's dishing up tempered glass and aluminum for the big two-zero. The company celebrated 10 years with the Level 10 case. Now, it's time for the Level 20 enclosure. We got a close-up look at an early version of this case back at Computex 2017, and little has apparently changed since then—not a bad thing.

Like the Level 10, the Level 20 full-tower chassis is a case designed to isolate all your heat-generating components from each other. This is achieved by placing them into three separate compartments, each with its own hinged, tempered-glass door.

At the front of the case is an area with mounting points for up to 11 drives in 3.5- or 2.5-inch sizes. If you're more interested in heat management than data management, this area can be used to house the pump for your liquid-cooling rig. The main compartment can house just about any motherboard you can throw at it, right up to E-ATX size. There's also room for a radiator up to 360 mm long and three 120-mm or two 140-mm fans. You can, of course, squeeze an AIO loop into that area if you want to, too. Above that is the PSU chamber, which supports both horizontal and vertical mounting of power supplies.

The case can handle CPU coolers up to 7.9" (20 cm) tall, graphics cards as long as 11.8" (30 cm), and power supplies up to 8.7" (22 cm) long. The system comes with three pre-installed Riing Plus 14 RGB fans, so for once you might not want to swap out the fans as soon as you crack open the case. You'll find two Lumi Plus RGB LED strips in there, too. There's also a single USB Type-C port on the front along with the relatively-standard four USB 3.0 ports that populate full-tower cases.

Thermaltake isn't talking about pricing or availability yet, but considering that a trio of the 120-mm Riiing Plus RGB fans fetches over $90 on its own, you can bet the Level 20 will be good bit more expensive than the Level 10.