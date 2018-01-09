Intel Optane SSD 800P brings 3D Xpoint speed to more builders and devices

CES 2018 - Intel announced a new Optane SSD for PCs this afternoon. The Optane SSD 800P is an M.2 SSD that bridges the gap between Optane Memory modules for hard disk drive acceleration and the Optane SSD 900P add-in card and U.2 devices for desktops.

This PCIe 3.0 x2 drive will come in two capacities—58 GB and 118 GB—and is targeted at enthusiasts and mobile users who want the high QD1 performance and low latency of Optane media without stepping all the way up to the 900P series. Intel envisions this drive in dual-device scenarios with a traditional NAND SSD or hard drive backing the Optane device, a setup that's practically required given the relatively low capacities of these drives.

The Optane SSD 800P uses the same controller and firmware as for Optane memory, and it has full power-management features for use with desktop and mobile devices. It's rated for 200 GB of writes per day across its five-year warranty. Prices and performance information will come later.