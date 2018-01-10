Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 router swoops in at CES

For whatever reason, few computer accessories get the "gaming" treatment quite as often as networking products. With its Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500, Netgear seeks to prove that a router's gaming credentials don't just rely on styling and the number of antennae it sports.

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming is an 802.11ac MU-MIMO router with beamforming capabilities powered by a dual-core processor clocked at up to 1.7 GHz. 512 MB of RAM and 256 MB of flash provide plenty of memory for the router's duties. The Nighthawk should offer wireless speeds up to 1.733 Gbps over the 5 GHz band and 800 Mbps over the 2.4 GHz, for a combined peak theoretical maximum of 2.53 Gbps.

Netgear's Gaming Dashboard software provides a number of features that gamers might find useful, especially those who stream. The router can mitigate lag by limiting allowed distance to servers, and its QoS functionality can prioritizes gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by device. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming is available now at Amazon for $300.