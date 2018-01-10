Acer stuffs Vega and Polaris into its Nitro 5 laptop

Earlier this week we wrote a few words about Acer's updates to its Nitro 5 laptops with options for AMD Ryzen processors and discrete graphics. We've since then gotten our gerbil paws on more specific information. Buyers will have the option to select machines with AMD Ryzen mobile processors with Vega integrated graphics to go along with a discrete Radeon RX 560 video card.

We know that the Nitro 5 has a black-and-red angular chassis with a backlit keyboard and a 15.6" IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080. Acer says the machines can be configured with up to 32 GB of memory and 512 GB of solid-state storage, but didn't describe any less-opulent configurations. The laptops have plenty of I/O connectivity, with Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and USB-C ports to go along with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The manufacturer has left a couple of gaps in the spec sheet, though. We don't know which specific AMD Ryzen mobile chips would be available and the company also didn't mention how much memory the discrete Radeon RX 560 graphics card would come with. For reference, we've seen desktop RX 560 cards with 2 GB and 4 GB of GDDR5 memory.

Acer says the Nitro 5 with AMD's Ryzen mobile processors and Radeon RX 560 discrete graphics should be available in April with prices starting at $799, or €1099 in Europe (presumably including VAT). It's possible that the large price delta might be due to some variation in specs.