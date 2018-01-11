Thursday deals: a sweet Z370 mobo, cheap RAM, and more

Howdy, gerbils! The product announcements at CES died down a little after the huge rush in the first couple days of this week, and that means it's time for hardware deals. Check out what we found today.

Need a home for your Coffee Lake CPU? The Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 is as welcoming an abode as you'll find. This board has metal-reinforced PCIe slots, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and multiple RGB LED zones. You can get one for only $169.99 from Newegg, and there's a $20 rebate card on offer, too.

Memory prices are sky-high these days, so a deal on a nice pack o' RAM is a welcome sight. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB kit with two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s is currently going for $172.54 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXEEX28. Get'em while they're hot.

Happiness is having a high-quality power supply, like the Corsair RM750X. This box o' watts is powerful, cool, and extremely quiet. You can get one for a mere $99.98 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPEPU29 (ends today, so hurry up). As if that wasn't enough, you can get $20 back by way of a rebate card.

Big monitors are always handy, like the LG 29UB55-B ultra-wide display. This IPS monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2560x1080, and should cover 100% of the sRGB color space. There's also a pair of built-in speakers, and the included stand allows for height and tilt adjustments. Add this big display to your desk for $199.99 from Newegg. There's an extra $20 dangling off a rebate card, too.

Last but by no means least, a great deal on a very competent rodent. The SteelSeries Rival 310 mouse has the same TrueMove3 sensor as the company's fancier mice, six buttons, and can be yours for $47.99 from Amazon.

That's all for today, folks!