be quiet! displays its Dark Rock 4 and Dark Rock Pro 4 coolers

The show floor at CES was apparently too noisy for the silence seekers from be quiet! The company chose instead to show off its latest wares in a suite in Las Vegas, away from the actual show. Among the goods on display were the company's Dark Rock 4 and Dark Rock Pro 4 CPU air coolers, which TechPowerUp took a good look at. The similar names belie the large differences between the single-fin-array Dark Rock 4 and the twin-fin-stack Dark Rock Pro 4. Common between both units are perforations to increase surface area and a dark ceramic coating for improved heat dissipation.

The Dark Rock 4 is a generously-sized but otherwise fairly conventional high-performance air cooler with a sextet of six-mm copper heat pipes. A 135-mm SilentWings fan whispers kisses into a thick array of coated aluminum fins. The manufacturer says the Dark Rock 4 is adequate for CPUs rated for TDPs as high as 200 W. According to TechPowerUp, the Dark Rock 4 will come with mounting gear to saddle up to HEDT sockets like AMD's TR4 and Intel's LGA 2066.

The Dark Rock Pro 4 has seven 6-mm thick copper heat pipes snaking around within a pair of aluminum fin stacks. One of be quiet's 120-mm SilentWings fans blows on the outside of one of the fin towers and a 135-mm rotating air mover is nestled between the two stacks. Users can remove the 120-mm outside fan or add a second similar fan to the outside of the other fin array. The company says the Dark Rock Pro Pro 4 can cool down CPUs with TDP ratings up to 250 W and will support the major HEDT sockets.

be quiet told TechPowerUp that the Dark Rock 4 and Dark Rock Pro 4 would start shipping sometime in the second quarter. The company wasn't ready to talk about pricing, but we'd expect figures in the ballpark of the current $75 Dark Rock 3 and the $90 Dark Rock Pro 3, both of which have been on the market since 2014.