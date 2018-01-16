Nothing Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:00 PM on January 16, 2018
PC hardware and computing
- MSI Z370 SLI Plus review @ bit-tech
- Cougar Immersa Pro gaming headset review @ Guru3D
- Seasonic Prime Ultra 750W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Razer Basilisk mouse review@ Hexus
- Cherry MX Board 3.0 review @ TechPowerUp
- 6-core/12-thread Core i7 for $200, i7-5820K revisited @ TechSpot
- Intel's 22FFL process improves power, cost, and analog @ Real World Technologies (Kanter FTW)
Games and VR
- How to keep a charity gaming marathon going for 160 hours straight @ Ars Technica
- Xbox's giant joypad for mega hands is coming to PC @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Say hello to Stardew Valley's newest residents @ Quarter To Three (co-op will be so epic)
- RimWorld's next big update will be version 1.0 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (if you haven't already played this, you're about to run out of excuses)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Ice cliffs spotted on Mars @ Slashdot
- Coin cell hacks that won the Coin Cell Challenge @ HackADay
- Mysterious explosion of a deadly plague may come down to a sugar in ice cream @ Ars Technica
Tech news and culture
- Bitcoin conference stops accepting BTC due to high fees @ Slashdot
- After false Hawaii missile notice, FCC launches investigation @ Ars Technica
- Japan's latest sensation is a cryptocurrency pop group @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Say cheese: Kodak is jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon @ avclub.com
- EU's trade deal with Mexico could be ruined by 'CHEESE PIRATES' in row over manchego @ express.co.uk
- Khachapuri is a big, wonderful mess of melted cheese, dough, salt, and crunch @ bostonglobe.com (I need this in my life)