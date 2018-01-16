Nothing Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:00 PM on January 16, 2018


Error 404: Something went wrong?

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI Z370 SLI Plus review @ bit-tech
  2. Cougar Immersa Pro gaming headset review @ Guru3D
  3. Seasonic Prime Ultra 750W power supply review @ HardOCP
  4. Razer Basilisk mouse review@ Hexus
  5. Cherry MX Board 3.0 review @ TechPowerUp
  6. 6-core/12-thread Core i7 for $200, i7-5820K revisited @ TechSpot
  7. Intel's 22FFL process improves power, cost, and analog @ Real World Technologies (Kanter FTW)

Games and VR

  1. How to keep a charity gaming marathon going for 160 hours straight @ Ars Technica
  2. Xbox's giant joypad for mega hands is coming to PC @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Say hello to Stardew Valley's newest residents @ Quarter To Three (co-op will be so epic)
  4. RimWorld's next big update will be version 1.0 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (if you haven't already played this, you're about to run out of excuses)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Ice cliffs spotted on Mars @ Slashdot
  2. Coin cell hacks that won the Coin Cell Challenge @ HackADay
  3. Mysterious explosion of a deadly plague may come down to a sugar in ice cream @ Ars Technica

Tech news and culture

  1. Bitcoin conference stops accepting BTC due to high fees @ Slashdot
  2. After false Hawaii missile notice, FCC launches investigation @ Ars Technica
  3. Japan's latest sensation is a cryptocurrency pop group @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Say cheese: Kodak is jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon @ avclub.com
  2. EU's trade deal with Mexico could be ruined by 'CHEESE PIRATES' in row over manchego @ express.co.uk
  3. Khachapuri is a big, wonderful mess of melted cheese, dough, salt, and crunch @ bostonglobe.com (I need this in my life)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options