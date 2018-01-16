Tuesday deals: cheap SSDs, motherboards, and a sweet laptop

Howdy, gerbils! Around here everyone's reeling from the CES rush. Despite the holiday yesterday, we're still mostly bleary-eyed, jet-lagged (in the case of Adam and Jeff who were in situ), and generally hoping to take it easy this week. Nevertheless, the computing world doesn't stop, nor do online hardware deals. Here's what we found for you today.

Despite the climbing prices of RAM and graphics cards, it's not too bad a time to buy a solid-state drive. We have two offerings from Adata today. The first is the speedy Adata XPG SX8000 512 GB drive. This M.2 NVMe drive should post sequential read speeds up to 2500 MB/s and writes up to 1100 MB/s, and can be yours for only $164.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCSPEEV4.

If you need an affordable drive for simpler needs or just to upgrade an old system, look no further than the Adata SU650 240 GB SSD. This cheap-but-competent SATA offering posts speeds of up to 520 MB/s on reads and 450 MB/s when writing. You can get this drive from Newegg for only $64.50 if you use the promo code EMCXPEEV2. Note that you'll need a Newegg account to make use of this promo code.

Feeling the need for some Coffee Lake? We have just the board for your eighth-gen Intel Core CPU. The Z370 Aorus Ultra Gaming has two M.2 sockets, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, multiple RGB LED zones, and a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec. You can get one of these for only $139.99 from Newegg, and you can get another $20 back by way of a rebate card.

If your needs aren't so fancy and you're sticking with Kaby Lake CPUs for now, there's the MSI B250M Gaming Pro motherboard. Despite its lower price tag compared to the offering above, this mATX mobo still has an M.2 socket, a metal-reinforced PCIe x16 slot, and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet. You can get this mobo for only $69.99 from Newegg. As if that price wasn't low enough, there's a $15 rebate card available.

The newer Dell XPS 15s are sexy beasts, but that doesn't mean that the previous-generation models suddenly turned into pumpkins. Currently you can get a sleek Dell XPS 15 with a 4K touchscreen, a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 for $1,499 from the Microsoft Store. The machine also has a Thunderbolt 3 port for good measure. That's one heck of a good deal right there.

