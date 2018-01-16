Here's all of TR's CES 2018 coverage in one place


by Bruno Ferreira — 1:59 PM on January 16, 2018

Greetings, good gerbils. This year's CES may not have had the massive amount of announcements that peppered last year's event, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't a good amount of ground to cover, both figuratively and literally. After all, we produced 54 CES-related pieces. Our boys Jeff Kampman and Adam Eiberger were on the ground, and their walking around resulted in juicy info for a few upcoming articles. In the meantime, you can check out the entirety of our CES 2018-related news below.

Cases, power, and cooling

  1. Cooler Master extends the MasterCase and MasterBox case lineups
  2. Cooler Master shows new MasterAir, MasterLiquid, and MasterWatt gear
  3. Corsair's AX1600i power supply and Spec-Omega case hit the CES floor
  4. be quiet! displays its Dark Rock 4 and Dark Rock Pro 4 coolers
  5. EVGA teases its 2200-W power supply and Z10 keyboard at CES
  6. Deepcool shows off Electro limited-edition gear and Fryzen cooler
  7. Thermaltake celebrates 20 years with the Level 20 case
  8. Thermaltake Pacific CL radiators pack copper, brass, and steel

Displays

  1. Nvidia BFGDs take low-lag G-Sync gaming to the biggest screen in the house
  2. Acer unleashes the outsized Predator BFGD
  3. Asus ROG Swift PG65 is a big honkin' 4K 120 Hz display
  4. Viewsonic XG- and VX-series monitors cover all the bases
  5. Dell S2719DM and S2419HM Ultrathin displays are sleek and sexy
  6. Viewsonic shows off its pro display range with an 8K model

Systems

  1. Project Spark mini-PC packs a Core i7-8700K and a GTX 1080
  2. Live the high life with Maingear's F131 custom gaming PC
  3. Asus shows off a bevy of ROG gaming PCs and accessories at CES
  4. ECS displays diminutive Liva-series systems at CES
  5. Asus' PB40, PN40, and Chromebox 3 micro machines arrive at CES

Mobile computing

  1. Kaby Lake G makes an appearance in the HP Spectre x360 15
  2. Dell squeezes Kaby Lake-G into its slim XPS 15 2-in-1
  3. Lenovo outfits ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with HDR displays
  4. Dell Latitude 5000 and 7000 portables get eighth-gen Core CPUs
  5. Samsung upgrades the Notebook 7 Spin with an eighth-gen Core i5
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet brings a lot of muscle in a tidy package
  7. Asus lets loose a volley of ZenBooks and Vivo AIOs
  8. Acer refreshes its Swift, Nitro, Spin and Chromebook ranges
  9. Asus adds a handful of laptops to the Amazon Alexa ecosystem
  10. Acer's Switch 7 Black and 4K projectors make room for Alexa
  11. Asus' ZenPhone Max Plus has a big battery and Face Unlock
  12. Lenovo Miix 630 joins the Always Connected PC party
  13. Acer stuffs Vega and Polaris into its Nitro 5 laptop

Motherboards

  1. ASRock X399M Taichi squishes Threadripper into microATX
  2. MSI puts Ryzen into Mini-ITX with its B350I Pro AC motherboard

Multimedia

  1. HTC Vive Pro offers a higher-resolution window into virtual worlds
  2. LG's little HU80KA projector can cast a big 4K picture
  3. Sony puts a projector into a table and a speaker into a TV at CES
  4. HyperX hits CES with a wireless headset and RGB LED peripherals
  5. Sennheiser GSP 600 headset combines comfort and durability

Input devices

  1. Cooler Master's M800 Gaming Series peripherals are sleek and stylish
  2. Corsair's K63 keyboard and Dark Core mouse can go unplugged
  3. Thermaltake's latest gamer gear glows with RGB glory
  4. Razer HyperFlux mouse-and-mat and Nommo speakers break cover
  5. Prepare for lift-off with the SteelSeries Rival 600 mouse

Processors

  1. Reports: Intel shipped 10-nm Cannon Lake CPUs ahead of the new year

Storage

  1. Intel Optane SSD 800P brings 3D Xpoint speed to more builders and devices
  2. Toshiba puts 64-layer NAND to work in budget NVMe RC100 SSDs
  3. Dell unveils the ultra-compact Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSDs
  4. ASRock Ultra Quad M.2 Card puts four NVMe SSDs in a PCIe slot
  5. Mushkin goes to CES town with a host of M.2 SSDs
  6. Patriot Evlvr SSD provides speedy Thunderbolt portable storage

Memory

  1. Adata debuts new SX8200 SSDs and Spectrix memory kits at CES

Networking

  1. Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 router swoops in at CES
  2. Rivet Networks and Intel partner for Killer Wireless-AC 1550 chip
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options