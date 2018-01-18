Thesaurus Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:15 PM on January 18, 2018
Thesaurus Day? Really? This may be the best I can do.
PC hardware and computing
- SilverStone Strider 1300W Titanium power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Drobo 5N2 NAS review @ bit-tech
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent review @ Hexus
- Ethereum mining on the NVIDIA Titan V graphics card @ Legit Reviews
- Noontec Hammo Wireless headphones review @ TechPowerUp
- Acer Predator X34P monitor review @ TechSpot
- First hybrid Intel-AMD chip benchmarks with Dell XPS 15 show Vega M obliterating Intel UHD and MX 150 graphics @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- Nintendo’s Labo playset slaps the Switch into build-your-own cardboard toys @ Ars Technica
- Future of Epic’s Paragon looks gloomy as Fortnite Battle Royale prospers @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Theme Hospital vets reveal spiritual sequel Two Point Hospital & plans for a shared universe of sim games @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I always wanted Maxis to somehow chain together their games)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Improvising an EPROM eraser @ HackADAy (before my time, but pretty fascinating)
- New botnet infects cryptocurrency mining computers, replaces wallet address @ Ars Technica
- Rotational 3D printing spins out stronger structures @ New Atlas
- Cryptocurrency bloodbath continues as Bitcoin falls below $10,000 @ Ars Technica
- Color us surprised: Chameleons found to fluoresce under UV light @ New Atlas
- Meteor lights up southern Michigan @ Ars Technica (I saw my nephew see this, but I wasn't looking outside like he happened to be. We're on the west side of the state, but he just about fell off the couch when he saw it through the east-facing window of our living room. We thought he was crazy, until reports from Facebook starting rolling in.)
Tech news and culture
- America's fastest spy plane may be back—and hypersonic @ Slashdot
- Apple to pay $38 billion in US taxes on overseas cash @ Ars Technica
- Amazon won't say if it hands your Echo data to the government @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cooler Master ML120L RGB all-in-one CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
- American cheese is the food equivalent of cuddling under a warm blanket @ washingtonpost.com