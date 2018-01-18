Thesaurus Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:15 PM on January 18, 2018


Thesaurus Day? Really? This may be the best I can do.

PC hardware and computing

  1. SilverStone Strider 1300W Titanium power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Drobo 5N2 NAS review @ bit-tech
  3. EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW Ultra Silent review @ Hexus
  4. Ethereum mining on the NVIDIA Titan V graphics card @ Legit Reviews
  5. Noontec Hammo Wireless headphones review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Acer Predator X34P monitor review @ TechSpot
  7. First hybrid Intel-AMD chip benchmarks with Dell XPS 15 show Vega M obliterating Intel UHD and MX 150 graphics @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. Nintendo’s Labo playset slaps the Switch into build-your-own cardboard toys @ Ars Technica
  2. Future of Epic’s Paragon looks gloomy as Fortnite Battle Royale prospers @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Theme Hospital vets reveal spiritual sequel Two Point Hospital & plans for a shared universe of sim games @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I always wanted Maxis to somehow chain together their games)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Improvising an EPROM eraser @ HackADAy (before my time, but pretty fascinating)
  2. New botnet infects cryptocurrency mining computers, replaces wallet address @ Ars Technica
  3. Rotational 3D printing spins out stronger structures @ New Atlas
  4. Cryptocurrency bloodbath continues as Bitcoin falls below $10,000 @ Ars Technica
  5. Color us surprised: Chameleons found to fluoresce under UV light @ New Atlas
  6. Meteor lights up southern Michigan @ Ars Technica (I saw my nephew see this, but I wasn't looking outside like he happened to be. We're on the west side of the state, but he just about fell off the couch when he saw it through the east-facing window of our living room. We thought he was crazy, until reports from Facebook starting rolling in.)

Tech news and culture

  1. America's fastest spy plane may be back—and hypersonic @ Slashdot
  2. Apple to pay $38 billion in US taxes on overseas cash @ Ars Technica
  3. Amazon won't say if it hands your Echo data to the government @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cooler Master ML120L RGB all-in-one CPU cooler review @ HardOCP
  2. American cheese is the food equivalent of cuddling under a warm blanket @ washingtonpost.com
