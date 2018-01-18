Thursday deals: an 850 EVO, great mobos, cheap RAM, and more

Greetings, gerbils. It's a cold day here and everywhere, and I bet that more than a few of you would rather sit home and do your shopping online instead of having to brave the cold and ice of the outside world. Luckily, we've found more than a few hardware deals for you. Here they are.

We're big fans of the six-core, twelve-thread Intel Core i7-8700K, and the prices on this CPU are the lowest they've been so far. You can currently get one for only $374.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXEEE24. If you prefer to buy from Amazon instead, it'll set you back $379.00.

A processor as nice as the i7-8700K needs a good home, and few are better than the Z370 Aorus Gaming 7. This TR-recommended board is as fine as they come, and packs a ton of goodies like Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a fancy audio setup with an ALC1220 codec and ESS Sabre DACs, Killer- and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet adapters, and—naturally—a lot of RGB LEDs. You can get it for only $219.99 from Newegg, and there's a $20 rebate card on top of that.

If you prefer to use a Ryzen CPU, then you should take a look at the ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac. Its name is a tip-off to the fact that it includes a 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter, handy for doing away with annoying cabling. The chip handling that wireless connectivity is made by Intel, as is the Gigabit Ethernet controller. There's a Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 port around the back, SLI support, and two M.2 sockets. Grab one for $119.99 from Newegg, and you can get another $20 back by way of a mail-in rebate.

RAM could be charitably described as "hellishly expensive" these days, but not all kits are priced to insanity. The G.Skill Trident Z 32 GB kit with two 16 GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s is currently going for $299.99 at Newegg. Given that 16 GB kits with two 8-GB DIMMs are going for close to $200 these days, we call this one a pretty nice deal.

Next up is storage. The Samsung 850 EVO 500 GB is one of the speediest SATA drives around, and today you can get one for $129.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code MYSTD18A. That's about the same price as drives that don't rank quite as high in the speed table.

Finally, a nice and a affordable monitor. The LG 24MP59G is a 24" IPS monitor with a resolution of 1920x1080. Its FreeSync support sits in the range of 40 Hz to its maximum 75 Hz, and there are HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs. Get one of these for $129.99 with the promo code EMCXEEE44, and get $20 back from a rebate card. One heck of a deal right there.

