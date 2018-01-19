Zen+ Ryzen CPU and an Asus X470 mobo show up in SiSoft database

The relentless rumor-mongers over at Videocardz spotted a listing in SiSoftware's hardware database for an as-yet-unannounced Ryzen CPU. The pre-release processor is listed in the database as having been installed in an Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero motherboard, a likewise-unannounced product. We already knew that a Ryzen refresh was coming before long, but this is the first appearance of the new hardware in the wild that we're aware of.

The new CPU is listed with the model name "ZD2600BBM68AF_38/34_Y." Videocardz is calling it the Ryzen 5 2600. As Jeff postulated in his piece about AMD's near-future plans, the purported Zen+ processor in the SiSoft database seems to be a small step up from its probable first-generation equivalent. Where the Ryzen 5 1600 runs its 6 cores and 12 threads at a base clock of 3.2 GHz and boost clock of 3.6 GHz, the supposed Ryzen 5 2600 is listed with the same configuration runing at 3.4 GHz base and 3.8 GHz boost.

Don't pay too much attention to the performance data on the page. Whoever tested the machine was apparently running it with 2133 MT/s memory, and SiSoft's multimedia tests suffer for it badly. Judging from the SiSoft listing, there are no other changes to the chip relative to the Ryzen 5 1600. The core and thread count are the same, the cache sizes are the same, and the TDP—gleaned from the "BB" in the model name—is the same, too. The most interesting changes in Zen+, like Precision Boost 2, won't be evident from a listing like this anyway.

The motherboard in the listing is the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero (Wi-Fi). Presumably this next iteration of the Asus ROG motherboard series will come equipped with an X470 chipset. AMD says the new chipset will be in some way "optimized for second-generation Ryzen CPUs" and that it should consume a bit less power than the existing X370. Otherwise, it will be compatible with first-generation chips, and assuming AMD holds true to its pre-release promises, Zen+ chips should work in 300-series motherboards.

Second-generation Ryzen chips and the accompanying X470 motherboards should be launching in April, so we have a bit to wait before we start seeing the new chips on store shelves. In the meantime, we'll keep you apprised of any further news on AMD's next chips, so stay tuned.