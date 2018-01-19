LG 27UK650-W is an affordable 4K HDR10 display

From the looks of it, HDR displays are set to take the spot of "most-confusing product category" now that mobile GPU naming has started to make sense. As an exemplar of the form, LG's just released the 27UK650-W. This 27" monitor uses an LED-backlit IPS LCD with a 3840x2160 resolution, and LG says it can display HDR10 content.

That HDR10 assertion is a bit curious given the 350 cd/m² typical brightness that LG marks down for the display—a spec that puts it short of even the most basic DisplayHDR certification. We don't know if the display supports local or global dimming, though, something that would go some way toward enabling HDR support. Nevertheless, LG says the monitor is capable of 10-bit-per-channel color output, which is once again a little odd in light of the 99%-of-sRGB color gamut. The company also notes that the 27UK650-W includes an "HDR effect" that can make non-HDR content appear as if it were HDR.

Whatever the case, the 27UK650-W is a 4K IPS LCD monitor with FreeSync support. Its static contrast ratio is typical of IPS LCDs at 1000:1, and the listed 5-ms response time is fine given its 60Hz maximum refresh rate. Users will be able to hook up the display up to their devices using DisplayPort or one of its two HDMI 2.0 ports, and there's HDCP 2.2 support on tap. If you're after a baseline 27" 4K IPS monitor with HDR support, you can already order the LG 27UK650-W at Amazon for $549. The e-tailer will ship the display on February 5.